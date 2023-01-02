The Portuguese arrived in Riyadh in the evening with a considerable number of assistants and even a private security service in tow. Bad joke to the coach: “I asked Messi earlier…”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh in the evening, on the eve of his presentation to the fans of the Saudi club Al Nassr with whom he has signed for an salary estimated at 200 million euros per season for two and a half years (plus another 500 million until 2030 for act as ambassador of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup). The 37-year-old winner of five Ballon d’Ors, who canceled his contract with Manchester United before the World Cup, landed at the capital’s airport in the evening, reported the public television channel Al-Ekhbariya, defended by a massive device of surveillance.

The Portuguese will be officially presented tomorrow at the Mrsool Park stadium, with a capacity of 25,000, from 7pm local time (5pm in Italy). According to a source within the club, “he brought along a considerable number of assistants and even a private security service”.

garcia — He will initially stay in a luxury hotel in the center of the capital, the same source added. Tickets to enter the stadium and attend the presentation of CR7 were put on sale on the stadium’s official website for 15 ryial, or just under 4 euros. Proceeds will benefit the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work. At today’s press conference, a gaffe by Rudi Garcia, current Al Nassr coach and former Roma coach, who – probably looking for a botched joke – said: “I asked Messi earlier…”. Frost and immediate social reaction, now inevitable… See also Ronaldo out of team at United: skips Chelsea and will train separately

January 2, 2023 (change January 2, 2023 | 23:29)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

