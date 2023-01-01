It’s now official. His first photo with the Yellow jacket was also released on the Portuguese ace’s Instagram profile. The new number 7 of Al-Nassr is CR7.

Contract worth 180 million a year. An era seems to be closing, a football period dominated by two figures. With the departure of one of the two from the big stage, all the fans feel a little heartache and look back with regret and nostalgia to the past years.

Time flows relentlessly

Meanwhile, on social networks, some users have remembered an old episode. It was 2015, Jonathan Ross’s talk show saw Cr7 as a guest, under Real Madrid.

When asked about the future and the end of his career, the Portuguese footballer replied “I imagine myself in a top club to finish my career. For what has been my career I’ll end up playing in a top in Europe” almost Christian, almost.

