ATTACK

—

A frontal attack, but also… lateral. Various messages against the president and top management appeared both on the access door to the changing rooms and on the access stairs to the facility. In the viewfinder some of their latest decisions. First of all, the one linked to the coat of arms. A banner leaves no room for interpretation. “Give us back our Scudetto”. A clear reference to the change that the club made last June. The other, however, is linked to the controversy over the Vinicius case. Ronaldo condemned without ifs and buts the attitude of those who insulted the Real Madrid footballer. In response we read: “Ronaldo defends Real Madrid? Valladolid! 84!”. And it is precisely behind that number that we can easily trace the organized group of supporters who contest the president for never raising his voice to defend the interests of the club. The same account of Valladolid1984 “claimed” the authorship of the banners on twitter with lots of requests. The club asks to return to the old crest, to defend the fans and the club and not to take advantage of the club for their own interests or those of others.