“Ronaldo is a scam” – Tiscali Sport

“I’ve broken records in every league I’ve been to, I want to do it here too.” With these words, January began Cristiano Ronaldo’s adventure in Saudi Arabia. Promises of glory for Al Nassr who had invested to recruit the Portuguese 200 million euros a year (for the next two and a half seasons).

The broken dreams of Al Nassr

Ma Al Nassr’s dreams of glory have been shattered. In January, at the official CR7 premiere, it had been eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup by Al Ittiha. Now there was too the elimination from the King’s Cup against Al Wehda, fourth bottom in the Saudi Pro League. And things are no better in the league His team in the league is at -3 from the leaders who have one game less (therefore potentially at -6 from the top).

The kebab triffa and that of CR7

On April 12, after a draw with Al-Fayha (0-0), Rudi García was sacked. The former Roma coach would have been kicked out both for the poor results and for the bad relationship with the locker room, including Cristiano Ronaldo. now in Cristiano Ronaldo is also the target of the leadership of the Saudi club. As reported by Sports worldPresident Al-Muammar would have ad ArabiaNews50: “I’ve only been scammed twice in my life. The first is when I asked for three kebabs and they gave me two, and the second was when I bought Cristiano Ronaldo“.

The controversy over the vulgar gesture

Also Cristiano Ronaldo was engulfed in controversy for a obscene gesture after defeat of Al Nassr in the derby against Al Hilal. The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker, leaving the field, responded to the “pro-Messi” chants of local fans by touching his genitals. And a part of public opinion has called for his arrest or expulsion from the country.