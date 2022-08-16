Original title: Ronaldo is expected to join Atletico Madrid!Simeone is willing to make a core exchange and only wait for Manchester United to nod

On August 16, Beijing time, according to The Times, Manchester United coach Ten Hag has changed his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the team and is willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer’s transfer window. At present, Ten Hag hopes to solve the problems of the Red Devils against Brighton and Brentford.

With a little more than two weeks to go before the summer transfer window, Ronaldo is waiting to see if Manchester United management and owners will change tactics like Ten Hag and allow him to join other Champions League teams. Ronaldo is still unsure about the Glazer family. and CEO Richard Arnold will approve his transfer.

It is reported that the current Atletico Madrid coach Simeone is very eager to cooperate with Ronaldo and is willing to use players such as Morata or Griezmann to facilitate transactions. However, since Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s historical top scorer, Atletico fans did not welcome his arrival, which also added obstacles to the transfer.

Simeone wants Cristiano Ronaldo to take on Suarez’s role at Atletico, and Cristiano Ronaldo likes the idea. Atletico are looking for ways to satisfy Simeone, and agent Mendes also has an unusual relationship with the club’s decision-makers.

