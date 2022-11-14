Home Sports Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me, respect is mutual
Sports

Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me, respect is mutual

by admin
Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me, respect is mutual

#Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me#

“They’re pushing me away, not just the manager, but two or three senior managers at the club. I feel betrayed, not just this year, last year as well. They want to get rid of me? I don’t know, I don’t either. not give a damn about.”

Ronaldo made it clear that he did not respect Ten Hag: “Because Ten Hag doesn’t respect me, I don’t respect him either. If you don’t respect me, then never let me respect you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo questioned Rangnick’s tactical arrangement last season, and now CR7 fired at Rangnick: “If he is not even a coach, how can he be the coach of Manchester United? I haven’t even heard of him before.”

Rooney recently pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a serious decline. Cristiano Ronaldo said that he is better than Rooney: “I don’t know why he said that… Maybe because he has retired and I’m still playing at a high level. I don’t want to say I’m better than him. Great, but it’s the truth.”

Ronaldo said that Ferguson was the key to his rejection of Manchester City’s return to Manchester United: “I followed my heart. At that time, Ferguson told me that I couldn’t go to Manchester City. I answered him, ok, Boss.”

See also  Atalanta-Manchester United: in Champions Red Devils male in trasferta

You may also like

Serie A, Naples show. But Milan, Inter and...

Maqiao Cup Rookie King finals after Wang Xinghao...

Juventus-Lazio, Sarri to Dazn: “Exaggerated result”, and on...

Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title,...

Futsal, women’s Serie A: Falconara falls, Francavilla in...

Premier League round 16: Manchester City upset Arsenal...

Ronaldo: “Betrayed by United. I don’t respect Ten...

Dumfries, knee sprain. Pre-World Cup exams with Holland

Atp Finals, Nadal beaten by Fritz. Tomorrow Kyrgios...

Ancelotti at Che tempo che fa: “Ibrahimovic a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy