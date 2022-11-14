#Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me#

“They’re pushing me away, not just the manager, but two or three senior managers at the club. I feel betrayed, not just this year, last year as well. They want to get rid of me? I don’t know, I don’t either. not give a damn about.”

Ronaldo made it clear that he did not respect Ten Hag: “Because Ten Hag doesn’t respect me, I don’t respect him either. If you don’t respect me, then never let me respect you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo questioned Rangnick’s tactical arrangement last season, and now CR7 fired at Rangnick: “If he is not even a coach, how can he be the coach of Manchester United? I haven’t even heard of him before.”

Rooney recently pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a serious decline. Cristiano Ronaldo said that he is better than Rooney: “I don’t know why he said that… Maybe because he has retired and I’m still playing at a high level. I don’t want to say I’m better than him. Great, but it’s the truth.”

Ronaldo said that Ferguson was the key to his rejection of Manchester City’s return to Manchester United: “I followed my heart. At that time, Ferguson told me that I couldn’t go to Manchester City. I answered him, ok, Boss.”