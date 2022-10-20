After the announcement of United that he decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo at home in the London away match with Chelsea on Saturday, the Portuguese response arrived with a long post on Instagram. Not an apology, but a half admission of guilt: “Sometimes we let ourselves be taken by the heat of the moment” with clear reference to the decision to leave the bench prematurely in United’s victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

the post

—

“As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect towards my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. This has not changed. I have not changed. I am the same person and the same professional that I am. I’ve been playing at the top level for the past 20 years and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process – wrote CR7 -. I started very young, examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. For this reason, afterwards, I have always tried to be myself the example for the young people who have grown up in all the teams I have represented. Unfortunately it is not always possible and sometimes bad decisions are made in the heat. Right now, I feel alone of having to continue to work hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in every game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never has been. This is the Ma nchester United and united we must resist. We will be together again soon. “