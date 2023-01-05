Home Sports Ronaldo postpones debut: Al Nassr must first cut a foreigner
Ronaldo postpones debut: Al Nassr must first cut a foreigner

Ronaldo postpones debut: Al Nassr must first cut a foreigner

The 8 slots granted by the Saudi Premier League are already occupied. It is probable that the club will give up on the Uzbek Masharipov. CR7 must also serve the two rounds of disqualification taken at United

Stormy start, even in the true sense of the term, of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arab adventure. In fact, CR7’s debut with Al Nassr was not scheduled for today’s Saudi Premier League match in Riyadh against Al Tai, and in any case it would not have happened regardless, given that the match has been postponed until tomorrow.

The pouring rain that has been scourging the Arabian peninsula for days has in fact caused damage to the electrical system of the Mrsool stadium, home of Al Nassr, forcing the CR7 club to postpone the match.

disqualification and registration

The former Manchester United star will also have to serve the two-match ban that the FA had inflicted on him for the incident of the broken mobile phone of a Red Devils fan in a fit of anger. The first of the two will be tomorrow’s recovery against Al Tai, the second the delicate away match on Wednesday 14th at Al Shabaab, currently second, one point behind Al Nassr, but with one game left. Furthermore, the club in the Saudi capital has not yet been able to register Cristiano, given that in the Saudi Professional League there is a ceiling of eight foreigners per club and Ronaldo would be the ninth. It is inevitable that as soon as possible, Al Nassr proceeds to say goodbye to one of the eight occupying the current slots. The main suspect is the Uzbek Jalaluddin Masharipov, who among other things wore the number seven shirt, which will obviously end up on the shoulders of CR7, before moving on to number 77.

January 5th – 6.37pm

