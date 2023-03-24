Home Sports Ronaldo sets international world record – sport.ORF.at
With his 197th international appearance, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the sole record team player. So far, the 38-year-old Portuguese shared the world record with striker Bader Al-Mutawa, the same age, who made his 196th and most recent appearance for Kuwait in June 2022. Ronaldo was in Portugal’s starting XI for the start of the European Championship qualifier in Lisbon against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

APA/AFP/Carlos Costa

In Europe, Ronaldo has long been ahead in this statistic, followed by Spain’s Sergio Ramos (180) and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon (176). Austria’s record team player is Marko Arnautovic (106). A Styrian witnessed the special “CR7” moment on Thursday. Rene Pauritsch is currently in charge of Liechtenstein on an interim basis as team leader.

Ronaldo, who now plays for al-Nassr in the Saudi league, scored his 119th and 120th goals for Portugal against Liechtenstein (51st/penalty, 63rd). This brand also means a world record. With the “Selecao” Ronaldo became European champion in 2016.

