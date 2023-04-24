Home » Ronaldo teases fans with painted nails! The star is said to be only thinking about his health
Ronaldo teases fans with painted nails! The star is said to be only thinking about his health

Star Cristiano Ronaldo probably doesn’t know what to do anymore. Here he will buy an expensive yacht, another time he will change the coach of his club. No matter what he does, the fans devour every news that appears in the media about the Portuguese. Most recently, a photo where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has black painted toenails sparked a big debate. The media revealed that it was not a whim of the 38-year-old player. It is said that this is the only way he takes care of his health.

