The clues lead to Saudi Arabia. Not immediately, but perhaps in June 2023 or 2024. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salman is ready to shower CR7 with money. He wants to “give him away” for 6 or 18 months to the Newcastle fans, which he bought in England and is in the running for qualification for the next Champions League, and then to let him end his career in the other club he owns, this time at home. Al-Nassr FC. Newcastle had also attempted the Madeira phenomenon in August, but then CR7 wanted to return to play in the Champions League and for this reason he had declined the offer hoping until the last moment for a call from a big European. Now that Pif’s No. 1 is back in office, putting an avalanche of millions (300) on the table to hire him between now and the end of his career in the dual role of star player and image man, the Portuguese is carefully analyzing the proposal. By saying yes, he wouldn’t have the chance to enter the race in February to raise the sixth Champions League of his career, but he would remain in a competitive tournament like the Premier League, he could take his revenge against United on the field and maybe in 2023-24 he would lead the ambitious Newcastle closer to the big names in the running for the title. All while waiting to end his career with Al-Nassr FC. There he would be the star of the tournament, but also the ambassador of “Saudi Vision 2030”, the gigantic project launched by Saudi Arabia to place itself at the center of the world economy, not only through oil. Cristiano, therefore, can make a choice that will propel him beyond football, although he still feels like a champion and is ready to prove it in this World Cup which starts tomorrow afternoon against Ghana for him.