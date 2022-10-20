Ten minutes after United’s greatest win of the season ended, all Red Devils fans were talking about around Old Trafford was Cristiano Ronaldo. “Have you seen?”, They asked themselves, showing the video of the Portuguese’s last affront to Ten Hag, of his escape from the bench where the Dutchman had confined him before the game with Tottenham was over. It is yet another sign that the rift between CR7 and United is irremediable, at least according to the 37-year-old Portuguese with his suitcase ready since July.