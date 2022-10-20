Home Sports Ronaldo, the decline at Manchester United: the analysis
Ronaldo, the decline at Manchester United: the analysis

The escape from the bench against Tottenham is just the latest episode of a never born marriage with Ten Hag and his Manchester United. At 37 she is looking for a team but the waning phase is obvious. Unless…

Ten minutes after United’s greatest win of the season ended, all Red Devils fans were talking about around Old Trafford was Cristiano Ronaldo. “Have you seen?”, They asked themselves, showing the video of the Portuguese’s last affront to Ten Hag, of his escape from the bench where the Dutchman had confined him before the game with Tottenham was over. It is yet another sign that the rift between CR7 and United is irremediable, at least according to the 37-year-old Portuguese with his suitcase ready since July.

