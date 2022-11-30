FROM THE ENVISAGED IN DOHA. Even before the consensual termination with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo had confided that he had received a very rich offer from Saudi Arabia. Well, the negotiation went ahead in secrecy and got the decisive impulse after the divorce, comforted by an opening from the Portuguese sample, initially recalcitrant.

Now the details are emerging: the club is Al Nassr, coached by Rudi Garcia, and the monstrous economic offer fluctuates around 200 million a season between salaries and advertising contracts. The contract on the table is for two and a half years, therefore expiring in June 2025. According to Marca, the deal is close to closing: while CR7 is focused on the World Cup – his Portugal will be back on the pitch in two days against Korea at the Education City Stadium, but he’s already made it to the round of 16 – agent Jorge Mendes is working on his future.

Al Nassr now seems to be the favorite, but until the signing the other candidates do not give up: above all, Favid Beckham’s Inter Miami who also dreams of Lionel Messi for June.