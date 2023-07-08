Home » Rookie Cincinnati Reds Star Elly de la Cruz Shines On and Off the Field in New Acting Role
Rookie Cincinnati Reds Star Elly de la Cruz Shines On and Off the Field in New Acting Role

Title: Cincinnati Reds Rookie Elly de la Cruz Shines in New Commercial

Subtitle: De La Cruz showcases his acting skills alongside Alex Morgan and Odell Beckham Jr.

MILWAUKEE — On the field, Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly de la Cruz has been an undeniable star, and now he is making a name for himself in the world of acting. In a newly released commercial for the highly anticipated film “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” de la Cruz joins forces with soccer sensation Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr., paying homage to Tom Cruise’s iconic sprint in the franchise.

Filming his part of the commercial a few weeks ago, 21-year-old third baseman De La Cruz took time out from his busy schedule to answer questions from reporters ahead of the Reds’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The series, which leads up to the All-Star break, will continue immediately after with a three-game series in Cincinnati.

When asked about his acting experience, De La Cruz responded with a smile, stating, “Only for myself, yes, if I’ve been an actor.” While the commercial marks his first official acting endeavor, the baseball phenom has certainly made a lasting impression both on and off the field.

With an impressive .325 batting average, four home runs, 14 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 25 runs scored in just 27 games, De La Cruz has been a catalyst for the Reds’ success. Since his promotion from Triple-A Chattanooga on June 6, the team has experienced a dramatic turnaround, boasting a 22-6 record and currently leading the National League Central by two games over Milwaukee.

During the interview, De La Cruz also shed light on his decision to wear the number 44, famously worn by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “It’s just an honor to have that number and wear it like so many legends have worn it in the past.”

As De La Cruz continues to dominate both on and off the field, fans eagerly anticipate his next moves in the baseball world and beyond.

