Rooney wants him at DC United-breaking latest news

After being fully acquitted of child abuse charges, the Icelandic could find a new team

Back on the field, two years and a pedophile charge (of which he was acquitted) later. On 23 May 2021, Everton beat 5-0 by Guardiola’s Manchester City, the last match played by Gylfi Sigurdsson. Who then began a battle to prove his innocence of him (he has always denied everything) from the pedophilia charges for which, in July 2021, he was arrested. Acquitted last April in full formula, now Sigurdsson could have a new chance to do what he loves most, the footballer: DC United, the MLS team coached by his former partner Wayne Rooney, would like to bring him to the United States.

Meanwhile, he could return to play. His old friend Rooney wants him at DC United. A possible new beginning.

