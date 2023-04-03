Rope skipping welcomes the Asian Games, the first secondary vocational campus rope skipping competition in Zhejiang Province kicks off

Reporter Gao Huasheng



News from Zhejiang Online, April 3 (Reporter Gao Huasheng)On April 1, the 2023 Asian Games “M-Zone” Zhejiang Province’s first secondary vocational campus rope skipping competition, co-sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Youth Sports Federation and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education’s Vocational and Adult Teaching and Research Section, kicked off at Hangzhou Tourism Vocational School.

Secondary vocational schools within the jurisdiction of the city divided into districts voluntarily signed up to participate in the sub-station competition. Nearly 600 students from 20 secondary vocational schools in the city participated in the Hangzhou station competition. The top four teams with the final group total score will be eligible to participate in the finals .

The competition items include: 30-second single shake jump

1 minute 1 belt 1 jump

3 minutes long rope “8” figure jump for 10 people

10 people jump simultaneously in 1 minute.

After fierce competition, Hangzhou Zhongce Vocational School finally won the first place in the group’s total score, and the competition came to an end amidst laughter.

#杭州市旅游vocational school principal Zhang Fan gave a welcome speech, and Bao Xuejun, president of Zhejiang Youth Sports Federation, announced the opening of the competition#

“M-Zone” Zhejiang Secondary Vocational Campus Competition organically combined various activities such as the entry of world champions into the campus, promotion of the Asian Games, student competitions, etc., setting off an upsurge in welcoming the Asian Games among secondary vocational students, and at the same time showing the healthy progress and unity of secondary vocational students The spirit of collaboration has improved students’ interest in sports.