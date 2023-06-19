Home » Rory McIlroy after his 2nd place at the US Open: “Sooner or later, I will end up getting there”
“How do you explain this new disillusionment?

The course was really tough and the scores from the last games reflected that. There are a couple of things I could have done differently but overall I played a good lap. That wedge shot on 14, the missed birdie putt on 8, other than that, I did everything else the way I wanted. Yes, the gaps are slim at this level and in this tournament in particular, but I fought until the end. I never give up. And I’m getting closer. If I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later, I will eventually get there. I just have to recover and focus on Hoylake (where the British Open will take place) in a few weeks (July 19-23).

What do you need to improve to finally win this Major that eludes you?

The last two real chances I had in Majors, I feel like I had pretty similar performances, at St Andrews last year (3rd in The Open) and here. I didn’t do much wrong, but I didn’t birdie anymore after the first hole today (Sunday). I have to be a little more efficient when I have opportunities. To be in contention for the win in the last round of the US Open is a good thing. I played the way I wanted but there were just a few shots, two or three on the return, that I couldn’t make.

I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another Grand Slam trophy.

Do you feel like you can play with a free mind in these high-stakes final rounds?

Yes, I think I executed my game plan very well, hitting a lot of fairways and a lot of greens, which is what you have to do at the US Open. I actually felt like the last two days when the greens were starting to get pretty marked that I had less speed control and I think that’s why I didn’t put a lot of putts. I don’t think my putts were bad, I was just hitting them with slightly inadequate speed. Some were short, others a bit long. But I can play freely. I proved it. I just lacked putter control in hands.

With the weight of disappointment, is it exhausting to have to constantly answer these kinds of questions?

Yes, but at the same time, when I finally win my next Major, I will be thrilled. It will be really beautiful. I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another Grand Slam trophy. »

