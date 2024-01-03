Rosario Marangio is the new athletic trainer of Ragusa Calcio

The professor. Rosario Marangio it’s the new one athletic trainer of Asd Ragusa football which plays in the Serie D championship.

He is a professional with absolute experience for the category, a FIGC athletic trainer since 2001 who, in fact, has been on the green rectangles of the Interregional championship since the 1990s. It is no coincidence that he can boast in his CV multiple experiences in over 30 years of career between the Serie C2, Serie D, Eccellenza and Promotion championships. In the past, for a season, he was also employed by Ragusa.

“I am very happy to have returned here and to this situation – says the prof. Marangio – because there is a very enthusiastic group, a motivated staff and a serious company. A team, Ragusa, that I know and that I have had the opportunity to study even more in recent days and which is made up of players of a certain human caliber. I make my professional background available, on the basis of the indications that will come from Mr. Giovanni Ignoffo, to try to improve even further. We have a very clear objective to follow and I hope to provide my contribution so that we can reach this finish line. I perceived great motivation and this is essential so that we can always do more and better.”

Share this: Facebook

X

