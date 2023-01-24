Home Sports Roselli precedes Berrite in the Mede countryside, Pedretti on the podium too, Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese) first in the women’s race
Sports

Roselli precedes Berrite in the Mede countryside, Pedretti on the podium too, Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese) first in the women’s race

by admin
Roselli precedes Berrite in the Mede countryside, Pedretti on the podium too, Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese) first in the women’s race

Gabriele Roselli and Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese), are the winners of the Campestre di Mede, organized by Athletica Pavese. On the track of km. 6,600 Roselli beat Azzedine Berrite (Cento Torri), and Ludovico Pedretti (Pavese). In the over 35 Garlaschese brace: Andrea Squicciarini preceded Stefano Donno. In the over40s, the Piedmontese Alex Zulian beat Massimo Vitali (Raschiani Pavese) and Alessandro Bellan (Garlaschese). Among the Over 45s Eduard Qepuri (Running Oltrepo) preceded Andrea Bazzo (Avis Pv) and Edoardo Melani (Running Oltrepo). Aziz Meliani (Garlaschese) beat Fabio Andreoli (Running Oltrepo) and Paolo Macis (Ciarlaschi) among the Over 50s. Paolo Bertaia (Valenza) in the Over 55 beat Paolo Giudici (Running Oltrepo). On the 4800-metre course for women and over-60s, Malagoli won among the Over 40s over Blediana Beqiri (Raschiani) and Ambra Bassan (Garlaschese). In the Under 40 Paola Zani (Running Oltrepo) beat Elisa Prisinzano (Pavese) and Benedetta Navanzino (Garlaschese). In the Over 60 Susanna Scaramucci (Maratoneti Genovesi) beat Antonietta Mancini (Garlaschese) and Teresa Strada (Garlaschese). Annamaria Vaghi (Pavese) overtook Maria Pirastu (Avis) and Angela Commetti (Pavese) in F70. In the men’s field Rosario Ruggiero (Mezzaluna) prevailed in the Over 60, over Salvatore Sanacuore (Scalo) and Paolo Cassar (Run 8). In the Over 65, Fabrizio Tiozzo (Garlaschese) won. In the M70 Roberto Giacobone (Run of Made) anticipated Enzo Capuzzo (Avis) and Sergio Guidobone (Run of Made). In the ranking of the companies with the highest number of athletes, Garlaschese is first.

01:15

See also  Car bodywork, rising costs and lengthened times

You may also like

Formula 1, l’Aston Martin 2023 dal vivo |...

Khachanov, victories with dedication to the Armenians of...

Alpine skiing, Goggia on holiday in Dubai. Rulfi:...

Alpine skiing, Brignone third on the day of...

The market threatens Udinese: Deulofeu remains on the...

La Liga Comprehensive|Barcelona wins to secure the top...

Not only Skriniar and Zaniolo: when the market...

Cairo and capital gains: “Heavy situations, football needs...

Skriniar towards PSG: Inter, transfer market dilemma

NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Trail...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy