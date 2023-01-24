Gabriele Roselli and Silvia Malagoli (Garlaschese), are the winners of the Campestre di Mede, organized by Athletica Pavese. On the track of km. 6,600 Roselli beat Azzedine Berrite (Cento Torri), and Ludovico Pedretti (Pavese). In the over 35 Garlaschese brace: Andrea Squicciarini preceded Stefano Donno. In the over40s, the Piedmontese Alex Zulian beat Massimo Vitali (Raschiani Pavese) and Alessandro Bellan (Garlaschese). Among the Over 45s Eduard Qepuri (Running Oltrepo) preceded Andrea Bazzo (Avis Pv) and Edoardo Melani (Running Oltrepo). Aziz Meliani (Garlaschese) beat Fabio Andreoli (Running Oltrepo) and Paolo Macis (Ciarlaschi) among the Over 50s. Paolo Bertaia (Valenza) in the Over 55 beat Paolo Giudici (Running Oltrepo). On the 4800-metre course for women and over-60s, Malagoli won among the Over 40s over Blediana Beqiri (Raschiani) and Ambra Bassan (Garlaschese). In the Under 40 Paola Zani (Running Oltrepo) beat Elisa Prisinzano (Pavese) and Benedetta Navanzino (Garlaschese). In the Over 60 Susanna Scaramucci (Maratoneti Genovesi) beat Antonietta Mancini (Garlaschese) and Teresa Strada (Garlaschese). Annamaria Vaghi (Pavese) overtook Maria Pirastu (Avis) and Angela Commetti (Pavese) in F70. In the men’s field Rosario Ruggiero (Mezzaluna) prevailed in the Over 60, over Salvatore Sanacuore (Scalo) and Paolo Cassar (Run 8). In the Over 65, Fabrizio Tiozzo (Garlaschese) won. In the M70 Roberto Giacobone (Run of Made) anticipated Enzo Capuzzo (Avis) and Sergio Guidobone (Run of Made). In the ranking of the companies with the highest number of athletes, Garlaschese is first.

