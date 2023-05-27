Rosický and Prisk flew by, cursed at Kuchta. Lafata and Dočkal also arrived on the plain

A somewhat symbolic passing of the baton. The last summer champions from 2014 also came to congratulate the podium. Bořek Dočkal, Costa and David Lafata. And also Lukáš Vácha, who just ended his playing career today.
“Spartans, celebrate! Celebrate for a long time,” urged the former gunner and captain of the Lafata team.
He did not have to encourage the enthusiastic crowds for long. Goalkeeper Matěk Kovář named Jan Kuchta as the captain of the celebrations, and the national team forward contributed with vulgar shouts, with which he was frequented by the Slavist cauldron during the derby in the season.
“Kuchta je cz…k!” chanted the whole team. There was also another version “Sparta’s management is a bunch of chu…ů!”, which until recently was chanted by the own boiler for a change.
The team stayed at the party with fans on the Letenská plain until ten in the evening, then moved to the center to the Vltava for a private celebration with the club’s partners.