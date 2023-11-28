Rossi Club Minnesota separates from coach Evason

The Minnesota Wild have parted ways with coach Dean Evason after 14 defeats in the first 19 games of the National Hockey League (NHL) season. His assistant Bob Woods also has to leave, club manager Bill Guerin announced on Monday. Minnesota with Marco Rossi from Vorarlberg is second to last in the Central Division and is already seven points behind the play-off places after 19 games this season.

Minnesota Wild lose again

The Wild have recently lost seven games in a row in the NHL. Evason was in his fourth season as coach at Minnesota; he took over the position in February 2020 as the successor to Bruce Boudreau.

More dazu in National Hockey League

Share this: Facebook

X

