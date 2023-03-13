Marco Rossi scored his fifth brace for the Iowa Wild of the current American Hockey League (AHL) season on Sunday. The 21-year-old from Vorarlberg was instrumental in the 4-2 home win against Manitoba Moose with his goals to make it 1-2 (36th / PP) and 3-2 (53rd) in the comeback from a 0-2 deficit. Rossi was voted the second best player of the match.

The center has three goals and four assists in three games last week and has 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) after 41 games this season. Iowa, the Minnesota Wild farm team, is fourth in the Central Division after their fifth straight win and is well on course for the playoffs.