A past dedicated to play that feet turn into art, a present dedicated to hands and the preservation of their beauty. Then a unique birthday that hasn’t stopped celebrating. Fausto Rossini is 44 years old and still follows football

Simone Lo Giudice

A fantastic coming and going of planes over his head. An image already seen twenty years ago, when the roar of the engine announced a new departure of his Atalanta. After playing football Fausto Rossini remained close to Orio al Serio Airport, where he arrived when he was just a boy. Rossini is a man and a husband who runs a cosmetics company with his wife, his new world after that of football. For the former striker, Atalanta was like a mother, Walter Novellino like a father. Alongside the Inzaghi brothers he played with passion, in Catania he took great satisfaction. Rossini still loves football and does not rule out going back to putting his hands and feet on it.

Fausto, how did the idea of ​​investing in a cosmetics company come about?

I remember I was about to stop playing because I couldn’t take it anymore. My wife’s family was already working in this sector so we decided to open our own branch dedicated to hands and nails. We started from scratch.

What do you do?

We have two companies: my wife’s owns the MI-NY brand and sells in Italy, my Rosso 20 deals with distribution abroad. We started with shops for the public in the main Italian cities: Milan, Turin, Bergamo, Como, Bologna, Parma, Venice, Vicenza. Before the pandemic broke out, we chose to throw ourselves less on the private sector and more on the professionals. We have intensified the distribution abroad and in Italy by serving beauty centers. There is our e-commerce site and a shop in Como, the only one left.

Azzano San Paolo in front of Orio al Serio. As soon as you leave the airport, there is our warehouse on the other side of the highway. I often passed around here with Atalanta when I left to go away or when I returned to Bergamo.

You have dedicated your life to your feet, today you have moved on to your hands: is it strange?

Initially yes, although my gap from football was not terrifying. I miss the match and the locker room, the game and the audience. I do not miss everything else at all.

Which game has remained in your heart?

Milan-Atalanta on 2 March 2003 when I scored a brace at San Siro on my birthday. I remember scoring the goal number 2000 in the history of Sampdoria and then the historic salvation of Catania with my goal at Chievo in the neutral field of Bologna.

Were there sportsmen in your family?

My father was an amateur footballer, but he got more red cards than anything else. I was the first to reach certain levels. I left home early. I did the eighth grade in Montecatini Terme living in a hotel, then I played in the Covered Margin. From the year of the first high school onwards I moved to Bergamo where I stayed for ten years: five in the youth sector, five with the first team.

You are originally from Grosseto: do you now feel more Bergamasco than Tuscan?

Yes, but when I get home I only need half an hour to get my accent back. I lost it a bit having traveled around Italy so much over the course of my football career.

What is special about Atalanta compared to other Italian football clubs?

In my time, the Bergamo youth sector managed by Mino Favini was the most important in Italy. In one of the first years of Serie A with Giovanni Vavassori on the bench I remember that seven out of eleven came from the youth teams. Today is different: I am thinking of Cesare Casadei who leaves Inter at 19 to go abroad. My Atalanta used youngsters in the first team before selling them. Today only Giorgio Scalvini comes to mind. The club’s ambitions are high and they probably need ready-made players.

You played with the Inzaghi brothers: how did they live the retreat? Were they similar?

I made my debut with Atalanta 1996-97 in Serie A in place of Pippo with Emiliano Mondonico on the bench, in that team there were Domenico Morfeo, Gianluigi Lentini and Paolo Foglio. I played with Simone for four months at Sampdoria: he had arrived from Lazio in the exchange with Fabio Bazzani. Technically Simone was better, but no one had the nose for goal from Pippo. Temperamentally they were similar.

Do you remember an anecdote related to Pippo?

In the matches there was no offside, Pippo would put himself near the post and when the good ball arrived he would turn it into the goal and rejoice in training. Scoring was his drug and it has been for years to come. Pippo was like an almanac: if you asked him who had scored a decisive goal in any match in ’93, he knew it. The Inzaghi lived on football.

Did it surprise you to see Simone ahead of Pippo on the bench?

Perhaps Simone has encountered situations that are easier to manage. A team like Milan has to win by force, if it doesn’t happen you are questioned: and that’s what happened to Pippo. At Lazio, even though there is a particular president like Claudio Lotito, maybe you have a better chance of making mistakes. Simone had more time to grow than Pippo.

Have you been crazy about “your” Atalanta in the last few seasons?

I haven't been to the stadium in a while, but I follow it. I often talk about it as a guest on television. I'm going to "SeilaDea" on Seilatv: let's watch the race and comment on it. On Sunday I will be there for Atalanta-Milan. The Goddess grew up with Gian Piero Gasperini. In his first year he started with disappointing results, then he took risks by focusing on young people and on the game and he was right.

How do you see this Atalanta-Milan?

Milan are favorites because they are Italian champions. The sales made by Atalanta also weigh: Remo Freuler was an important piece. The Goddess market has not taken off, but there will be some hits. Luca Percassi knows football and has a flair. I am thinking of Teun Koopmeiners, one of the club’s most convincing recent signings. Atalanta takes good young players ready.

It’s been a while since Atalanta-Milan 5-0 on 22 December 2019 …

A lot, after that game, Milan has changed. He does not have strong players like in the past, but he has found a good group: enough to make a difference. The club focuses on talented young people such as Rafael Leão, who has made a dramatic leap in quality in recent years. The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic did the Rossoneri good because he needed a hen player in the locker room, a man of experience who knew how to talk to the boys in the right way to help them grow.

Could not playing the European cups be an advantage for Atalanta?

I do not know. In previous years he won because he played better and went faster than the others. Last year it dropped from an athletic point of view. By playing less you will be able to rest more. He has to find the game he played two years ago on the flanks: Robin Gosens went like a train, Hans Hateboer was fine. Getting the outsiders in shape is essential.

Atalanta was overtaken by Fiorentina who went to the Conference League …

The viola surprised me for the excellent championship. Vincenzo Italiano is a good coach. We played together in the national youth teams. I remember him as a partner, on the bench he looks like someone else. He has a brilliant game idea, his kids follow him and it shows.

If Atalanta had eliminated PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2020, would their history have changed?

Definitely yes, playing a semifinal would have been historic. Five minutes from the end it seemed done. Atalanta didn’t deserve to go out, they could at least go to extra time. The experience and talent of the overpaid PSG champions, however, made the difference.

Papa Novellino, the Pinamonti model, the Como dream

We talked about Gasperini: who is the coach who taught you the most?

At Atalanta Giovanni Vavassori, who I had first in the youth teams and then in the first team: a slightly gruff but very gritty coach who knew how to give me the right stimuli. On a human level, I felt I trusted him. Then I think of Walter Novellino at Sampdoria. When I arrived I was the fourth striker: in front of me were Francesco Flachi, Fabio Bazzani and Vitali Kutuzov. The coach worked a lot on a tactical level. At the end of the training he would take me aside to try some other movements. I remember patting him on the back. With him I recorded my Serie A year with the most appearances. Even when I was crushed, his trust in me was total. We still feel, he has remained in my heart.

Your career has been conditioned by injuries: with a healthier body could you have done something more?

I think so, I say it without presumption. Without the physical problems my career would have been different. There is a bit of regret. But I’m not complaining. I took away a lot of satisfaction, I had a lot of fun and I would do everything I did again.

Is there an Italian forward in which you see yourself today?

Andrea Pinamonti did a great championship. I like Gianluca Scamacca for physical characteristics and vision of the goal. If I have to choose a striker, I say Duván Zapata. He knows how to keep all the opposing defense busy and help in the defensive phase. Someone like Zapata is essential for any coach.

We talked about Como: are we talking about Cesc Fàbregas and the promotion objective in the city?

Unfortunately I go there once a month, I don’t know the moods of the city well. I played there for the last two months of my career in 2010-11. I came from a bad injury, I tried to restart, but there was nothing to do. With the advent of the new ownership, the money came. We will review Como in Serie A in the next two to three years. Reminds me of Monza. When you have strong leadership and an important portfolio, you get there. The stadium is very close to the lake. Como is small, but very beautiful.

You have had a coaching experience: what went wrong?

For four months I led the Allievi della Trevigliese, an amateur team near Bergamo. The manager of the coaches Ernesto Modanesi, whom I knew from the Atalanta youth teams, wanted me. On the pitch it went very well: I remember we were third in the standings with the best defense in the league. Unfortunately there were organizational shortcomings and this prompted me to leave. In the meantime the company with my wife was taking hold, I chose the one that gave me more certainty.

Could you return to coaching in the future?

I don’t rule it out, but it’s very difficult because I’ve been out of the loop for almost ten years. My friend Francesco Flachi would like to return, but he struggles after twelve years of disqualification. You have to stay attached to the environment after quitting.

Do you have a hobby other than following football?

I relax by watching movies and TV series. My main activity is to keep up with the girls. I returned from London where the oldest did an internship in the world of musicals. The youngest is 6 years old and plays tennis. I spend my free time with them.