Rotterdam qualifying race “not disastrous” for Belgian swimmers, selection announced on Thursday

Valentine Dumont. — © BELGA

“Below expectations, but not disastrous,” is how Pieterjan Vangerven, chairman of the Flemish Swimming Federation and Belgian Swimming Association, categorizes the Belgian results at the important World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam last weekend.

Lucas Henveaux pulverized the fourteen-year-old Belgian record in the 800 meter freestyle on Saturday, there were five podium places – Valentine Dumont (2x), Lucie Hanquet (2x) and Sarah Dumont – and ten personal records. “This is a starting point. After a difficult start to the season, we couldn’t expect the results to be wow.” In Rotterdam we were mainly looking forward to the results of the women’s 4 x 200 meter freestyle. The Belgian federation hopes to get a quartet at the Paris Games through a strong performance by the relief team in February at the World Cup in Doha. Based on the performance in Rotterdam, that foursome should be formed by Valentine Dumont, Fleur Verdonck, Camille Henveaux and Lotte Vanhauwaert.

“On Thursday, the coaches and the technical director will decide which four swimmers will form the relay team in Doha,” says Vangerven. “The World Cup probably comes too early for Roos Vanotterdijk (absent in Rotterdam because she still has to recover mentally from the harsh approach of ex-coach Fred Vergnoux, ed.), but I have to wait and see about that myself. The personal record of 17-year-old Camille Henveaux (2:01.07) was a boost. Valentine, Roos, Fleur and Camille could form a strong quartet at their best, but we are not there yet.” The best sixteen relay teams from the combined World Cups in Fukuoka (last summer) and Doha (February 2024) qualify for the Olympic Games. For the individual events, swimmers have until June to swim certain limits.