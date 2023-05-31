What to see in Rotterdam, but above all how to see it? One of the best and most suggestive ways to discover the city is the new Circle Line water taxi.

The Circle Line is the name of the new hop-on hop-off boat connection that Rotterdam’s water taxi now offers every weekend and on public holidays: the coolest way to see the city from the water, and reach everyone most interesting places in which Rotterdam is rich.

Rotterdam what to see on the water taxi journey

Circle line water taxis make an hour-long ride between Hotel New York (in the vibrant Kop van Zuid/Katendrecht district), Boompjes (with the world-famous cube houses and futuristic covered market), Veerhaven (in the naval quarter of Scheepvaartkwartier and the interesting Weeldmuseum), Euromast (the observation tower with its fantastic park) and Katendrechtse Hoofd (where the gigantic ss Rotterdam is anchored).

Passengers can hop on or off at all stops along the route dotted with incredible sights and attractions. Of course, you can also take advantage of the round trip because cruising along the Rotterdam skyline by water taxi is an experience in itself!

How to use the water taxi in Rotterdam

On the Circle line, Water Taxi Rotterdam’s characteristic fleet of sustainable and electric boats is deployed. A hop-on hop-off day ticket costs €10 and only half for children up to and including 12 years old.

The Circle Line sails Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 8pm.

Departures every hour from the Hotel New York (stop 44)da Boompjes (fermata 34, + 15 min), Veerhaven (fermata 57, + 30 min), Euromast (fermata 65, + 40 min) e Katendrechtse Hoofd (fermata 58, + 50 min).

