The suspense is completely revived in the final of the Magnus League. Winners of the Brûleurs de Loups de Grenoble (6-5) on Monday, the Rouen Dragons come back to 2-2 and can once again believe in the title.
This third game was originally to be played on Saturday, but a hole in the ice, caused by the slab slipping under the Île Lacroix ice rink, forced the game to be stopped after sixteen minutes of play. The game was replayed in its entirety on Monday.
After suffering the lightning of the Burners of Wolves in the first game (8-2) and losing again in the second (2-0), the Dragons had given themselves hope on Sunday by winning against to the Grenoble favorites (5-4 after extra time). After this orgy of goals and this victory in the fourth game, the suspense is total.
Aggressive from the start, the visitors nevertheless took advantage of a numerical superiority to open the scoring via the inevitable Brent Aubin, who had already scored three goals in the first three games. The Rouennais only took two minutes to fight back thanks to Christophe Boivin.
Spectacular, the first period was again the scene of four goals, first two for Grenoble by Brent Aubin, again, and Dylan Fabre, then those of the Dragons Loïc Lamperier and Florian Chakiachvili.
The second period started on the same basis as the first. Brent Aubin first went there with his hat-trick to restore the advantage to his side but Dylan Yeo only took 30 seconds to equalize again. Better in place, the Rouennais took the lead for the first time in the match in the 25th minute via Alexandre Mallet.
Well helped by their goalkeeper Matija Pintaric, very solid on Monday, the Dragons even widened the gap thanks to Kesley Tessier to lead by two goals before returning to the locker room.
Despite several periods of numerical superiority, stifling territorial domination and a fourth goal from the inevitable Aubin during the third period, the Grenoble team never managed to turn the tide. The Burners of Wolves must now relaunch at home, during the fifth match scheduled for Wednesday.