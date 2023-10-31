Rouge direct, collective against homophobia in football, suspends its activities to denounce “massive cyberharassment and death threats”

It was with an abnormally quavering voice that Julien Pontes, spokesperson for Rouge direct, expressed Monde, Tuesday October 31, his dismay regarding the suspension of his collective’s activities. A few hours earlier, those who define themselves as “whistleblowers” specialized in the fight against homophobia in football justified on X (formerly Twitter) this decision by a significant and worrying increase in “massive homophobic cyberharassment and death threats” targeting them.

Read also: Where does homophobia in football come from? Understand in three minutes

Created in 2016, Rouge direct is a collective whose goal is to relay all homophobic acts in the world of football and to raise the alarm on this subject. And the task is not easy: five people work on it « permanente », every day. The collective – which does not even have a bank account, because subsidies “wouldn’t be of any use to them”affirms its manager – task of “identify as many homophobic acts as possible, everything that the Professional Football League does not do [LFP] », says Julien Pontes. For this, Rouge direct receives evidence from all over France, sent by “simple people wishing to fight against homophobia”.

But since the denunciation of the homophobic chants heard in the aisles of the Parc des Princes during the PSG-OM match on September 24, the daily life of activists – already not always easy – has become a nightmare. “We stopped counting, but in the previous days we received more than 350 death threatssays, shocked, the spokesperson for the collective. A colleague even received an unfriendly visit from PSG supporters to his home. For our safety, the lawyer said stop. »

Read also: Homophobic and insulting chants during a PSG-OM match: a suspended one-match suspension for four players and the Auteuil stand closed for one match

“The authorities make impunity reign”

In this fight, Rouge direct feels neglected. After meeting the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, on August 31, the collective thought they had been heard by a political figure “very cooperative”. Today, Julien Pontes regrets the lack of strong decision-making on the part of the minister, whom he suspects of having backed down “faced with pressure from the LFP and the French Football Federation”. For him “these two authorities ensure impunity against homophobia in the world of football”adding that “This cause does not interest them.” The spokesperson takes the example of the new club license – which French clubs are obliged to obtain in order to receive certain TV rights. “Clubs must reach 7,000 points to have the license. The condition of the lawn is worth 1,300 points when a workshop organized against homophobia or racism brings in 100… That’s where we are”he laments.

To resume its activity, the collective demands three actions from the Minister of Sports. He hopes that Amélie Oudéa-Castera will take the time to report these death threats to the prosecutor, that she implements the concrete proposals of Rouge direct presented during the August meeting and that the collective is occasionally integrated into the work of the National Supporterism Authority. “We are counting on a rapid and responsible response from the minister”summarizes Julien Pontes.

Also read the interview: Article reserved for our subscribers Homophobia: “Some of the French football authorities do not want to take the problem head on”

Contacted, the Ministry of Sports had not responded to our requests by the end of Tuesday. For its part, the collective managed to contact the minister’s office, which reportedly indicated, according to Rouge direct, “that Amélie Oudéa-Castera will not provide public support for the collective”.

Matthew Maine

Share this: Facebook

X

