Incredibly. The current young generation probably only has to shake their heads in incomprehension when they hear the story of hockey player František Kučera learning that he was drafted into the NHL. “At that time, it was not even known when the draft was exactly. If a person wanted to know about it, he had to listen to the radio – Voice of America. There was news, but also sports,” the Olympic champion from Nagano reveals on the Příklep program. In 1986, he was selected in the fourth round as the 77th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

