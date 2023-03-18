Home Sports Rough memories of the NHL draft. The information was only from the banned radio
Sports

Rough memories of the NHL draft. The information was only from the banned radio

by admin

Incredibly. The current young generation probably only has to shake their heads in incomprehension when they hear the story of hockey player František Kučera learning that he was drafted into the NHL. “At that time, it was not even known when the draft was exactly. If a person wanted to know about it, he had to listen to the radio – Voice of America. There was news, but also sports,” the Olympic champion from Nagano reveals on the Příklep program. In 1986, he was selected in the fourth round as the 77th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

See also  Coni, the alarm from Cremonesi: «With the high bills, sport in Pavia risks the sting in 2023»

You may also like

Dallas crucifies Lakers at buzzer, Golden State falls...

Claude Simonet, former president of the French Football...

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Haaland, Mitoma, Rice, Kante,...

Disaster, horror, crazy. The coach of Slavia remembers...

Birmingham City: Championship side eye Women’s FA Cup...

Djokovic is also absent from the tournament in...

The Grizzlies come back from -29 and pass...

THE ANTHOLOGY Sprint OF PIERINO GAVAZZI AT MILAN-SANREMO...

the biathlete is ending her career

F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: times – When and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy