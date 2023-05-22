Home » ROUND LINE-UP: Rivals are drawn by proven shooters, Liberec is enjoying the final
The Kangaroos were in the lead at Letné, but did not pull off the sensation. Jan Kuchta ran out for the penalty which Ladislav Krejčí the younger transformed. They then switched roles, the captain assisted on the winning goal, which was Kuchta’s fourteenth of the season. Krejčí has ​​only one less.

The celebrants were able to react to Sparta’s win mainly with thanks Václav Jureček, who scored both goals for Pilsen and has the same number of goals as Kuchta in the scorers’ table. He did his job again in defense Igoh Ogbu. The opening shot, which he took care of, was not enough for Victoria to gain a point Rafiu Durosinmi.

Ladislav Krejčí driving Sparta. Debate in the Přímák showVideo: Sport.cz

Slovácko remains in the cup game, even though it lost at home to Olomouc. The defender opened the scoring Stanislav Hofmann.

Liberec made a great start to the group final for placement, scoring four goals against the Votroks in their asylum. He hit twice Victor Olatunjiother shooters were among the prominent figures Christian Frydek a Marios Purzitidis.

Zlín significantly dramatized the group with a victory in Pardubice, which was caught by the goalkeeper Stanislav Dostal. Jablonec can now rest easy, he scored a stopper in the win over Brno Jan Kral.

The line-up of the 3rd round of the extension of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz:
Dostál (Zlín, 1) – Hofmann (Slovakia, 1), Ogbu (Slavia, 2), Král (Jablonec, 1), Purzitidis (Liberec, 1) – Frýdek (Liberec, 4), Krejčí (Sparta, 7), Jurečka (Slavia, 4) – Durosinmi (Pilsen, 2), Kuchta (Sparta, 6), Olatunji (Liberec, 2).

Who do you think was the best player in the 3rd round of the expansion?

Stanislav Dostál (Zlín)

Stanislav Hofmann (Slovakia)

Marios Purzitidis (Liberec)

Christian Frydek (Liberec)

Ladislav Krejčí the younger (Sparta)

Václav Jurečka (Slavia)

Victor Olatunji (Liberec)

A total of 77 readers voted.

