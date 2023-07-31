ROUND LINE-UP: Stínadla riots, Slavia praises the reinforcement, Bolka copes with the weakening

The sensation of the new season? For now, definitely the team from Teplice Stínadel. During the spring, the North Bohemians averted a real threat of relegation – and now, at the start of the new year, both representatives from the preliminary round of the Conference League fought. After Pilsen, Teplice also defeated Bohemians, so their leader Daniel Trubač is not missing from the ideal line-up of the 2nd round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz. Slavia and Mladá Boleslav have two representatives in the eleven. Decide who was the player of the round in the attached poll.

