Round loser? After half a minute he had to take a shower. He would do the same in training! ex-spartan means

As quickly as the match started, it ended just as quickly for some. We can definitely include České Budějovice defender Lukáš Havel among the underdogs of the past 25th round of the Czech highest football competition. He spent less than a minute on the field, his early red card was subsequently signed under the opponent’s goal machine. České Budějovice were beaten and left Zlín with a 1:5 defeat. “He didn’t realize the consequences it had in the final,” explains Sport.cz football expert Jan Malý in the Přímák program.

