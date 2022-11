Alberto Bona has also arrived. The skipper from Turin, on Ibsa, crossed the finish line of the Route du Rhum in eighth position in the Class 40, after a navigation of 15 days 6 hours 19 minutes 50 seconds. A regatta in which he almost always battled in the top ten, despite the fact that the new boat was launched in record time and therefore did not last long. A few technical problems, a blow to the head, but Alberto kept going.