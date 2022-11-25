Ambrogio Beccaria did it. He won head-to-head with the Frenchman Corentin Douguet and took an incredible second place in the Class 40 at the Route du Rhum, the solo transatlantic crossing between St. Malo and Guadeloupe. An always tight, fought, difficult and painful regatta that proved the young sailor from Milan right and his “Allagrande Pirelli”, a new and all-Italian boat. Yoann Richomme won, for the second time, with 14 days 3 hours 8 minutes 40 seconds. Beccaria is only 4 hours and 15 minutes behind him: out of well over 3,000 miles it’s a trifle. Now let’s wait for the other Italians in the same class, Alberto Bona on Ibsa who is eighth and Andrea Fornaro on Influence, twentieth for now.