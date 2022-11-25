What did you miss about the Route du Rhum after Charles Caudrelier’s record time victory over the Ultim Maxi Edmond de Rothschild? Well, that there was another victory that is worth the record, that of Thomas Ruyant in the Imocas, French, skipper of Linkedout, who followed Charles Dalin on Apiva for the entire race, to then surprise him with a final paw and get over it. A lot of stuff for a sailor who makes an encore in the Route du Rhum, which he had already won in 2018 in the Class 40.

Now they call him the king of the Route du Rhum, or even the lord of the Oceans. Because he broke the record in the Imocas: 11 days 17 hours 36 minutes 25 seconds of sailing, which is 11 hours 2 min 30c sec less than the previous record set by Francois Gabart in 2014. And then, why this 41-year-old rock-hard and strangely non-Breton (he’s from Dunkerque, always North anyway), he won not only the previous Route du Rhum, but also the Jacques Vabre with Morgan Lagravière, and again the Mini Transat 2019 and two Solitaire du Figaro. In short, a tough guy who will now have a new boat to race on the ocean, starting with the Ocean Race.

For Dalin, I dare not think of the bitterness he must have felt at being overtaken at the very end. He finished second, 2 hours after Thomas. Then, other top sailors such as Jérémie Beyou (Charal 2) and Kevin Escoffier (Holcim-PRB). Following, Maxime Sorel (V and B), Paul Meilhat (Biotherm), Benjamin Deutreux (Gujot environment), ninth Isabelle Josche (Macsf) who is the first woman in the top 10, while we await Pip Hare currently tenth. Giancarlo Pedote, on the Prysmian Group, gained something in sixteenth place.

In summary, I also tell you that in the Ocean Fifty Erwan Le Roux won on Koesio in 10 days 21 hours 35 minutes. Which makes him become a legend, among those who have won the regatta twice in the same class: with him, who had already won it in 2014, there are Laurent Bourgnon, Roland Jourdain and Franck-Yves Escoffier.

And then, we have to wait what will be in the Class 40, where that monster Yoann Richomme is pulling like a beast, but where is our Ambrogio Beccaria on Allagrande Pirelli who is SECOND with 330 miles to go (tomorrow evening? ), about ninety from the leader, and who is in turn tailed 90 miles from Corentin Douguet. I also tell you that Alberto Bona on Ibsa is EIGHTH and that Andrea Fornaro on Influence is TWENTIETH after the mandatory pit stop in the Azores. Come on!