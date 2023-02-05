What time and where to watch online and live today the fifth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The fifth stage of the Valencian test starts in Paterna and ends in Valencia (93 kilometres).

Today, Sunday, February 5, the fifth stage of the Tour of the Valencian Community 2023 starting at paternal and end in Valencia (93 kilometers).

xxxx

ROUTE STAGE TODAY RETURN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

In Spain, the Tour of the Valencian Community will be broadcast free on Teledeporte and RTVE Play. In addition, you can also follow the Valencian test by Eurosport, Eurosport player and app GCN+. You can also watch it live through the platform DAZN.

In Latin America, it will be the chain ESPN who has the rights to broadcast each of the stages.

DAZN. welcome to the best part

The television broadcast of today’s stage will start at 4:00 p.m. (CET), both on Teledeporte and Eurosport.

WHERE TO SEE THE VOLTA A LA VOLTA A LA COMUNITAT VALENCIANA ON TV

Departure time: 13:45 hours (CET).

Approximate arrival time: 5:15 pm (CET).

You can follow the stage live and online with SPORT. After each of the stages that make up the Valencian test we offer you the best summary, all the updated classifications, as well as the reactions of the protagonists.