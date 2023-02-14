What time and where to watch the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía cycling online and live today

The first stage starts at Puente de Génave and ends at Santiago de la Espada (179 kilometres).

Today, Wednesday, February 15, the first stage of the Tour of Andalusia 2023 starting at Genave Bridge and end in Santiago of the Sword (179 kilometers).

with the slovenian Tadej Pogacar As the great favorite for the final victory, the peloton faces the first day of competition in the Andalusian event.

The race will begin with one of the longest days and with the most accumulated unevenness. The runners must ascend up to five scoring ports, including three first category, on the way to Santiago de la Espada.

Navalpernal (8.1 kilometers), Horn Gorge (16.5 kilometers) and Despinacaballos (10.6 kilometres) in the final stretch will be key to making the first differences.

ROUTE STAGE TODAY VUELTA ANDALUCÍA

In Spain, the Back Andalusia will be broadcast openly throughout the week by Teledeporte and RTVE Play.

In addition, you can also follow the Spanish test by Eurosport, Eurosport player and app GCN+. You can also watch it live through the platform DAZN.

In Latin America, it will be the chain ESPN who has the rights to broadcast each of the stages.

The television broadcast of today’s stage will start at 2:00 p.m. (CET), both in telesport like in Eurosport.

WHERE TO SEE ON TV THE TOUR OF ANDALUSIA 2023

Departure time: 12:30 hours (CET).

Approximate arrival time: 5:15 pm (CET).

The main teams of the UCI Ranking will participate in the 69th Ruta del Sol Cycling Tour of Andalusia#69RdS #UCIProSeries #AIOCC pic.twitter.com/8Jr78srwR8 — Return to Andalusia (@VCANDALUCIA) January 18, 2023

