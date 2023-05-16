Route, profile, schedule and where to see stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia

What time and where to watch today’s stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 on television, online and live

The eleventh stage of the Giro runs between the localities of Camaiore and Tortona (219 kilometers)

Today, Wednesday, May 17, the eleventh stage of the Giro de Italia 2023after the rest day. A stage to be played Camaiore y Tortona (219 kilometers).

We tell you what time and where to watch today’s stage on television.

The eleventh stage will be between Camaiore (Tuscany) and Tortona (Piedmont), a 219km route with three climbs but in which the first one stands out, the Passo del Bracco, and which ends on the flat.

The British Geraint Thomasfrom INEOS Grenadiers, will once again wear the ‘pink jersey’.

ROUTE STAGE TODAY GIRO ITALIA

He Giro de Italia 2023as usual, will be broadcast on television, in Spain, through Eurosportt, DAZN the EITB. Besides, Global Cycling Network (GCN) will be the other platform to follow the Giro live.

DAZN, welcome to the best part

The broadcast of today’s stage Wednesday May 17 on Eurosport and DAZN will start at 11:15 a.m. (CET).

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE EL GIRO ON TV TODAY

Departure time: 11:45 toras (CET).

Approximate arrival time: 17:00 toras (CET).

You can follow live and online the stages of the Giro with SPORT. We offer you the live narration with minute comments from the Giro.

After each of the 21 stages that make up the Giro de Italia 2023 we offer you the best summary, all the updated classifications, as well as the reactions of the protagonists.