Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä won the Rally Estonia for the third consecutive year on Sunday, extending his lead in the world championship.

The Finn relegated Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to second by a margin of 52.7 seconds after winning all four stages on Sunday and taking maximum bonus points from the final Power Stage. In the World Championship, Rovanperä is 55 points ahead of his Welsh brand colleague Elfyn Evans.

