The Monza playmaker is one of the most interesting players in Serie A.

When at the end of August had been given at Monza on loan, the topic of capital gains had come up again. How could Juventus have spent almost 20 million euros on a midfielder who was still not ready after two years in Serie A? The umpteenth proof of a system in decline, where young players are assets to thicken the budgets. It is absurd to think back today, as we look at Nicholas Rovella as one of the most interesting players in the league. Slowly we became aware of his unique way of being on the pitch: a gentle yet dynamic, electric, vital style.

Rovella is 21 years old and at his age he has already understood that things change quickly in football. On Saturday he scored his first career goal, a nice shot from inside the right that gave Monza the lead in Udine. There is so much hype around his name that there was talk of it in recent weeks an interest of Manchester City, as well as a phantom offer from Chelsea. «Not even he knows how far he can go» said his coach, Raffaele Palladino. «He has to improve day by day because he can be the future of Italian football: he plays, defends, he’s a complete midfielder».

It’s difficult to talk about Nicolò Rovella by dragging his plays out of the continuity of the game. Certain his passes are technically satisfying but his impact on Monza possession, the mental and technical guidance he exercises in midfield is a subtle art. Maybe not fully decipherable. Rovella has made zero assists and except for a few sporadic raids he is anything but a goalscorer. What makes it so special?

He is often deployed in pairs with another midfielder-fetish of the Serie A of these years, Stephen Sensi, but Rovella remains the first director of Monza. It’s through his feet, but maybe I should say first through his head, that the team weaves the offensive maneuver. With a pass, he can cut a pressure line or launch the winger to the opposite side. Not only that: he almost always sees beyond the first play and it’s always him who shows his teammates the right choice to make under pressure.

Your favorite director’s favorite director

Against Salernitana, in mid-November, he took advantage of a quick counterattack to slip between the lines – behind Kastanos – to lead the ball with his frail touches, before verticalizing for Dany Mota, brought down by Candreva in the penalty that will become the 3-0 goal. It is an action that comes from Rovella’s thoughtwho with his hand indicates to Frog where and when wants be served. Rovella interpret spaces between the bodies of the opponents on the pitch and exploits them by creating corridors in which to pass the ball with the naturalness that we associate with the greats of the role.

In the interviews Rovella speaks of himself as someone with personality to sell and it’s not difficult to believe him. In December at Tuttosport recalled walking on water in the youth academy: «I always wanted the ball, even if I was badly placed on the pitch». Rovella focuses all the responsibilities on her talent. A few months later it was Dazn to interview him in the format Feet X Earthwhere we see a beautiful free-kick scored by Rovella as a teenager, small and frail, with the Alcione shirt in Serie D. «I admire Modric a lot, I admired Marchisio and Sneijder».

Even then his technique – which in creative players we tend to crystallize in free-kicks, the most sensual gesture possible – was exceptional, and he stood out against the other twenty-one players on the pitch like the mountains from the landscape in paintings by Caspar Friedrich. The day his first coach at Alcione, Alessandro Tonani, saw him play, he called the sporting director: «That blond boy in the middle will be a footballer. We have to get it now». Rovella’s growth has been slow but steady. At 16 he signed with Genoa, despite the competition from the big Italians. However, he only became a regular in Serie A thanks to a long series of injuries in the rossoblu squad. The only luxuriant flower in a gloomy and withered team like Genoa was during the pandemic.

He’s among the best midfielders in the league for successful passes this year – 65.3 per 90 minutes, he’s in the 97th percentile. And if his cybernetic precision weren’t enough for you (he is in the 9% of midfielders who miss the least passes second Fbref), we can talk about his intensity without the ball. Rovella doesn’t have a boxer’s physique – he doesn’t reach one meter eighty, weighs just over sixty kilos – but he is among the midfielders who win the most tackles, with 1.69 every 90′. The long and thin flamingo legs serve as tentacles to eradicate the ball from the feet of the opponents.

How Rovella changed Monza

Rovella is above all an intelligent player. With the ball he is able to break the pitch in two and single-handedly make Monza a vertical team – as he did in this baseball hit against Milan or in quest’assist end in Caprari against Sampdoria, or again in this long sequence of openings against Juventus – but even if Monza defends behind the ball Rovella is present in the match. The reading of his actions is profound, it makes him take risks calculated in advance and in fact no midfielder makes more interceptions than him in Serie A: 2.42 every 90 minutes.

Since he was called to coach the first team, Palladino has organized Monza by focusing on a 3-4-3 and a pressing system similar to that of his teacher Gasperini. Unlike Atalanta, however, Palladino’s Monza also manages the ball for large stretches of the match: she is third in possession in Serie A. The first construction of the Monza started from Rovellawhen he drops down on the line of defenders – he plays on the centre-left if Pessina is next to him, on the other side with Sensi – to trigger lateral rotations between the winger and the centre-back.

Rovella empties the midfield by lowering himself and dictates the passage for Caldirola. This produces two effects: 1) Caldirola widens and is free to receive 2) Machin takes Rovella’s place and, unmarked between the lines, can lead the restart at Monza.

If Rovella plays on the center-left, his signature move is the search for the long ball for the width provided on the right by Patrick Ciurria, one of the best wingers in the league for performance. Rovella’s football has few equals for precision, but it is above all vertical. He makes 5.43 progressive passes per game – and 61% of his passes take place in the last third of the pitch: it is a fact that demonstrates his skills also in finishing – and above all he is among the first midfielders for average distance of passes. As soon as he receives the ball, Rovella swerves to avoid the pressure but the first play he has in mind often earns Monza 30 or 40 metres. His interpretation of the role of playmaker comes closest to that of the quarterback in American football.

Against Udinese he played one of the best games of the season. We remember his goal after a violent insertion, but in midfield Rovella was dominantwith control over the game that we associate with a few players. Has done 3 key passes, finishing the match with 66 successful passes – 94.3% accuracy –, won 4 aerial duels and another missed chance with a header just a few steps away from Silvestri’s goal. Then he went out at the 80th with cramps and if there’s one thing he needs to improve it has to do with his physique. «As a vote I’d give myself a seven, sometimes I’m a little dropped in the endings but I’m satisfied overall» He said in the interview with Tuttosport.

Nicol ò Rovella vs Udinese 🇮🇹♟

(Juventus loanee) pic.twitter.com/ZcubZm8CqD — Fa🅱️ri (@17Reazy) April 8, 2023

Pay attention to the diagonality of Rovella’s passes (at 0:55, but also at 1:00 or 1:12), who always manages to find the right angle to pass the ball forward. This allows Monza to be a more vertical, more dangerous and therefore more effective team.

The future of Italian football?

In September he played one of the first matches as a starter for Monza against Juventus, with whom he had made his debut a few weeks earlier. It was Palladino’s debut and that defeat, which came from Gytkjaer’s header, was the lowest point of the Juventus season. To dance like a demon on the rubble of an emptied teamrich in form and poor in content, there was Nicolò Rovella. One of the actions that encompasses his status, his “readiness” for the big stages concerns the long-distance duel with Leandro Paredes, bought by Juve precisely to replace Rovella.

«The thing he had more than the others was that he didn’t want to lose» said Tonani and after seeing Rovella move up, dribble e manipulate the Juve midfield in space, transforming the central band of the field into a hostile territory even to one of the most complete playmakers in Europe, we can only become witnesses of this attitude of his. That was still one of the first Juventus appearances for Paredes, yet my feeling is that there was something even more voluptuous in Rovella’s game in that match. Speaking to the microphones, he said he was sorry for that result, for his former teammates, but if you try to watch him in the match, the last idea you’ll get is of a person in the throes of unhappiness. Maybe it’s a performance that would have come against any other team, but the fact that Rovella played like that against Juve adds something to his story. That makes him closer to the ideal player ready for Juventus. herself A young man ready to burn everything between himself and the affirmation, an athlete who would tear the world apart just to touch the ball and become the protagonist.

After the match won in Bologna, in which Rovella shone with his possession management – ​​in a strange context where Monza preferred to defend low down the pitch rather than press as usual – Juventus fans invaded his social networks to regret him . It is early to reach certain conclusions, but it is a point of view that we cannot overlook. These are dark years for Italian football. We haven’t qualified for the World Cup for eight years and by now even our hopes for the future seem gray to us, like the rubble of the fictitious city of Coketown described by Dickens in Hard Times. We look at the Italian players and think about the past, about a lost golden age.

The elegant but spurious style of Nicolò Rovella instead has nothing to do with the past. Nor with the stereotype of the technical central midfielder, dressed in satin but immune to sacrifice. On the contrary, Rovella has become one of the most interesting players in Serie A because he can do many things, and almost all of them well. His technique is essential, it does not overflow into futility; his rough interventions, at the same time, are the result of an always proactive approach. In short, Rovella has become your favorite director’s favorite director. One of those talents who don’t boil down to goals or assists, and who improve the team through plays that stay out of the highlights. An effective and modern interpreter of the role still invisible to the “mainstream”, but from which many can already learn. Rovella is the Italian midfielder with the brightest future, yet he has not yet been called up to the national team.

It is thanks to talents like Rovella that we are occasionally able to look to the future of our football or simply of the national team without feeling anguish.