The calendar concerning the training coached by Alessio Bortolini has been released. The tournament starts on Saturday 1st October

BELLUNO

Like last season, so too in this one. The first two days of Serie B of the Canottieri Belluno will be identical to a year ago. To establish this, the composition of the cadet championship calendars, made official yesterday. So external baptism Saturday 1 October in the home of the Grangiorgione, which this year will no longer play in San Martino di Lupari but in Tombolo. A week later, Padova is expected at the Spes Arena.

NO MIDWEEK

The cadet tournament will then end on April 29, developing over twenty-six days. In fact, there are thirteen participants and as for the rest session, the Canottieri will observe its own on November 28 and March 18. There are no league matches in the middle of the week. As for collective stops, they will not be played on December 24th and 31st, nor on February 25th, March 25th and April 8th.

DETAIL

This is the Canottieri calendar in detail: Grangiorgione – Canottieri (1st October, return 14th January); Canottieri – Padua (8 October, 21 January); Maccan Prata – Canottieri (October 15, January 28); Canottieri – Bissuola (22 October, 4 February); Isola – Canottieri (October 29, February 11); Canottieri – Rovereto (5 November, 18 February); Giorgione – Canottieri (12 November, 4 March); Canottieri – Luparense (November 19, March 11); rest (November 28, March 18); Palmanova – Canottieri (3 December, 1 April); Canottieri – Cornedo (10 December, 15 April); Miti Vicinalis – Canottieri (December 17th, April 22nd); Canottieri – Atesina (January 7, April 29).

DEBUT IN THE CUP ON SEPTEMBER 17TH

In any case, the official debut of Canottieri Belluno will take place in the opening round of the Division Cup. On Saturday 17 September the opponent will be Palmanova at Spes Arena or Maccan Prata in Friuli, based on the result of the derby scheduled for 10.