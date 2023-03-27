Cambridge celebrated its 47th win in the women’s 6.8km Championship Course from Putney to Chiswick Bridge in the heart of London, versus Oxford’s 30th. It was also the sixth win in a row for the rowers in the light blue jersey. In the men, Cambridge extended their overall lead to 85-82. In 1877 the race was classified as a “dead heat”, i.e. a draw.

The two wins in the main races were only the highlight of a successful weekend for Cambridge. The reserve boat races also went to the light blue crews. “It was a fantastic weekend. All crews had great races, I couldn’t be happier,” said Ollie Boyne, President of the Cambridge Rowing Club, in the BBC interview.

APA/AFP/Ben Stansall



Risky maneuvers bring victory

While the “Light Blues” from Cambridge ultimately lived up to their role as favorites by several lengths against the dark blues from Oxford, the men fought a close race for long stretches. A risky maneuver by helmsman Jasper Parish shortly after the start put Cambridge in the lead, but Oxford didn’t let themselves be shaken off until the end. In the end, however, Cambridge managed to finish by a boat length.

Cambridge got revenge for the defeat in the previous year, when Oxford had ended the run of the light blues, in which an Austrian, Clemens Auersperg, was also in the winning boat in 2016, of three successes in a row. “We will remember this day for a long time,” said helmsman Parish not only about the success, but also about the fact that his brother Ollie was also in the same boat as a rower.