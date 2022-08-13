Blue party for the triumph of Gentili, Chiumento, Panizza and Carucci. Bronze for the male eight and the female double. Tomorrow last day of finals
The blue four is back great and confirms itself as the European champion boat. The ‘grandchildren’ of the Knights of the Waters rediscover their lost security in Tokyo and dominate the final on the competition field of the Olympic Regatta in Munich and finish ahead of Poland and Romania. But the day of celebration for the blue oar did not stop at the blue quadruple. A few minutes later the bronze of the Italian eight arrived with Vincenzo Abbagnale, Giuseppe Vicino, Matteo Lodo, Marco Di Costanzo, Cesare Gabbia, Emanuele Gaetani Liseo, Matteo Castaldo, Leonardo Pietra Caprina and the helmsman Enrico D’Aniello. The Formula 1 test of rowing was dominated by Great Britain ahead of Holland and Italy who in the final sprint put the tip in front of Germany’s home boat. The third medal in the Olympic trials came from the women’s doubles with Kiri Tontodonati and Stefania Gobbi who finished behind Romania and Holland.
Rounding out the day was gold in the lightweight four of pairs of Patrick Rocek, Niels Torre, Martino Goretti and Antonio Vicino ahead of Germany. The test of Giovanni Abagnale and Alfonso Scalzone ends in 5th place in the final of the two without win by Romania in front of Great Britain and Spain. Same placement for the women’s team four with Clara Guerra, Alessandra Montesano, Valentina Iseppi and Chiara Ondoli who have not been able to keep pace with Great Britain (gold), Holland (silver) and Ukraine (bronze).
The other boats
—
Of the three crews that Italy had competing in the semifinals, the lightweight men’s single of Gabriel Soares, first, the men’s senior doubles of Davide Mumolo and Simone Venier, third, pass the round and go to the final. Finally, in final B, the male senior single by Matteo Sartori, fourth
August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 14:01)
© breaking latest news