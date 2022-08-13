The blue four is back great and confirms itself as the European champion boat. The ‘grandchildren’ of the Knights of the Waters rediscover their lost security in Tokyo and dominate the final on the competition field of the Olympic Regatta in Munich and finish ahead of Poland and Romania. But the day of celebration for the blue oar did not stop at the blue quadruple. A few minutes later the bronze of the Italian eight arrived with Vincenzo Abbagnale, Giuseppe Vicino, Matteo Lodo, ​​Marco Di Costanzo, Cesare Gabbia, Emanuele Gaetani Liseo, Matteo Castaldo, Leonardo Pietra Caprina and the helmsman Enrico D’Aniello. The Formula 1 test of rowing was dominated by Great Britain ahead of Holland and Italy who in the final sprint put the tip in front of Germany’s home boat. The third medal in the Olympic trials came from the women’s doubles with Kiri Tontodonati and Stefania Gobbi who finished behind Romania and Holland.