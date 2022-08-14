MUNICH. On the last day of the finals of the European Rowing Championship in Munich, rowing Italy won 4 medals (1 gold – 2 silver – 1 bronze), which are added to yesterday’s five, thus reaching nine (4 gold – 2 silvers – 3 bronzes) and third place in the medal table for nations behind Great Britain (6-3-1) and Romania (5-0-3).

As for today’s races, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions, Valentina Rodini (Fiamme Gialle) and Federica Cesarini (Fiamme Oro / SC Gavirate), in the women’s double Lightweight win the bronze medal at the end of a competition fought by I start at the end with Ireland, fourth, who tried to overtake the blue who, however, reacted and closed behind the new European champion Great Britain, and France, second and veteran of the Olympic silver just behind the blue ones .

The double men’s lightweights of the Olympic bronzes of the Pietro Willy Ruta (Fiamme Oro) and Stefano Oppo (Carabinieri) specialty, on the other hand, held up against Ireland, champion in Tokyo 2020, for more than half the race, and only at the end was surrendered closing the race behind him and winning the silver in front of Switzerland, third.

Silver in the men’s light weight single also for Gabriel Soares (Navy), who led the race in the early stages, hitting a pointed tip with Greece at the end, giving up only in the last meters and thus winning the silver which confirms the position last year.

The only gold medal of the day came from Giulia Mignemi’s (SC Aetna), Paola Piazzolla (Dibi Rowing), Silvia Crosio (SC Amici del Fiume) and Arianna Noseda (Fiamme Rosse), women’s four-scull lightweights. he dominated the race finishing ahead of Germany. At the foot of the podium, quarters, the female eight, by Linda De Filippis, Alice Codato (SC Gavirate), Veronica Bumbaca (Fiamme Oro / CUS Torino), Elisa Mondelli (SC Moltrasio), Laura Meriano (Carabinieri / SC Garda Salò) , Silvia Terrazzi (SC Pontedera), Aisha Rocek (Carabinieri / SC Lario), Giorgia Pelacchi (Fiamme Rosse / SC Lario) and Alessandra Faella (CUS Torino) at the helm, and the four with PR3 Misto by Luca Conti, Greta Elizabeth Muti, Ludovica Tramontin, Tommaso Schettino and Raissa Scionico at the helm; fifth the single Weights female by Stefania Buttignon (Fiamme Oro / SC Timavo), and sixth the double Senior male by Simone Venier (Fiamme Gialle) and Davide Mumolo (Fiamme Oro / SC Elpis). In the only B final of the day, Matteo Sartori (Fiamme Gialle) was fifth (eleventh overall) in the men’s single. The next international appointment is the Absolute World Championship scheduled in Racice (Czech Republic) from 18 to 25 September.