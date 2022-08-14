Silver for the double lightweights of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta. The Azzurri set the pace in the first 500 meters before leaving their heads to the Irish crew who changed pace to the finish. Italy that has thus engaged a head-to-head with Switzerland for silver. Bronze instead for the women’s double light weights of Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini. The gold boat in Tokyo finished behind Great Britain and France and managed to get behind Ireland. Nothing to do for the men’s doubles with Davide Mumolo and Simone Venier who finish their final in 6th place. Gold to Croatia of the Sinkovic brothers, silver to Spain, bronze to Lithuania. Finally, the women’s blue eight closes in fourth place.