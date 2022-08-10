VOGHERA

La Vogherese reached Chatillon in the Aosta Valley yesterday morning, where the Rossoneri team held their first training session in the afternoon. The program of these days includes a schedule of double daily sessions, in which athletic work, supervised by Federico Pinto, will alternate with technical-tactical exercises and the usual matches.

Voghe’s first friendly outing is on the agenda for Wednesday, at 7 pm, at the Brunod stadium in Chatillon, with the Rossoneri playing against Pont Donnaz, a Serie D team from Valle d’Aosta. The five days of training in Val d’Aosta will be useful for cement the group and recreate that empathy that was the first secret of the excellent last season, which ended with third place in the league and the final play off, then lost to Castanese. Mister Giacomotti, in this pre-season, will be able to carefully evaluate the attitudes and characteristics of the new signings, with the aim of giving the team the most functional tactical physiognomy, also in relation to the three under that will be used in the starting eleven. The department most retouched by the market is the defensive one, with the insertions, in the central area of ​​the rear, of Bacaloni, Puka and the young Galimberti; the work of these weeks will serve to record the set-up and automatisms of the defensive sector and to find the right synergies with the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, La Voghe also looks to the youth sector. The Rossoneri club has signed an agreement with the sports association “Il Calcio è Gioia”, which is based in Pontecurone, at the “Al Ponte” sports center and was founded in 2014 by the current Rossoneri coach Giacomotti. “We share Massimo with the idea of ​​living football as a game and fun, putting the boys at the center of everything,” explained the Rossoneri managers.

According to this agreement, a team with the colors of Voghe will be registered in the provincial championship, while the formations of the basic activity will be registered as “Football is Joy”. On 3 September, at the “Al Ponte” sports center, from 3 pm, an open day will be held open to all, in which the teams, coaches and managers involved in the collaboration project between the two companies will be presented. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI