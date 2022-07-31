The world championship ends with a flourish with the Azzurri as protagonists. Among the successes stands out the gold in the pair four Under 23 with the son of art Matteo Sartori

Extraordinary success for Italian rowing. The World Youth Championships – Under 23 and Under 19 – end with the victories of the Azzurri and the perfect organization that allowed the holding of the world championship. A week that confirmed the excellent state of health of the Italian rowing sport: behind the Senior group that is preparing the European Championships in Munich – from 11 to 14 August – and the World Championships in Racice – from 18 to 25 September – there are athletes and athletes who paw. Italy first in the medal table (8 golds, 8 silvers and 3 bronzes) ahead of the USA (5–3–2), Greece (5–0-1), Germany (4–6–8) and Great Britain (4–4– 2). A week that saw the Varese regatta course host 310 regattas and 108 medals awarded.

Under 23 — In this category Italy finished with 10 medals (6-2-2). The six gold medals were won in the women’s doubles lightweights (Greta Parravicini and Elena Sali), the men’s fours (Nicolò Bizzozero, Leonardo Tedoldi, Matteo Sartori and Andrea Pazzagli), the men’s doubles lightweights (Giovanni Borgonovo and Giulio Acernese), the men’s four pair Lightweights (Luca Borgonovo, Nicolò Demiliani, Krystian Adrian Maron and Matteo Tonelli), the women’s two without lightweights (Maria Elena Zerboni and Samantha Premerl) and the women’s foursweights pair (Bianca Saffirio, Maria Sole Perugino, Alice Ramella and Sara Borghi). Silver for the two without light weight men (Francesco Bardelli and Stefano Pinsone) and the four with women (Anna Scolaro, Anna Rossi, Khadija Alajdi El Idrissi, Alice Codato and the helmsman Alessandra Faella). Finally, bronze in the four with men (Antonio Zaffiro, Aniello Sabbatino, Volodymyr Kuflyk, Ivan Galimberti and helmsman Filippo Wiesenfeld) and in the single light weight female (Giulia Clerici). See also The crisis seen by others

Under 19 — In this category, Italy closes with nine medals (2 golds, 6 silvers, 1 bronze). Gold for the four without female (Elisa Grisoni, Benedetta Pahor, Lucrezia Monaci and Giorgia Sciattella), the single male (Marco Prati). Silver for the male couple’s four (Marco Gandola, Matteo Belgeri, Maichol Brambilla and Stefano Solano), the two without female (Sofia Naselli and Martina Scarpello), the female double (Francesca Rubeo and Angelica Erpini) and the female single (Aurora Spirito ), the four with female (Caterina Monteggia, Emma Cuzzocrea, Alice Pettinari, Isabella Bianchi and the helmsman Margherita Fanchi), the four with male (Giulio Zuccalà, Jacopo Sartori, Nicola Mancini, Santo Zaffiro and Lorenzo Fanchi at the helm). Bronze for the men’s doubles (Marco Selva and Marco Dri). Once the Varese World Cup has been archived, the Italy of youth rowing is heading towards another international commitment reserved for the Under 19 category, the Coupe de la Jeunesse, scheduled in Castrelo de Mino (Spain) on 6 and 7 August.

August 1, 2022 (change August 1, 2022 | 00:38)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

