Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson have caused a lot of talk over the years: despite everything, however, he was captain from 1997 to 2005. And Keane told a background story: “when I was doing well and he discovered me…”

In football, many teams write history thanks to the understanding that is created between players, with the coach, in the club. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is fine. A very good coach also knows how to manage a complicated relationship with one or more players. The important thing is knowing how to manage, not the person, but the relationship you have and want to have with a player. That of Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson has caused a lot of talk over the years: despite everything, however, he was captain from 1997 to 2005. But some time ago, Keane tells a background: “when I went drinking and he discovered me…”

TEN OR ELEVEN BOTTLES — In a chat between old friends on the show The Overlap del canale SkyBet with Gary Neville, the Irish former Manchester United midfielder said: “More than once Alex Ferguson took me aside and said like ‘you were in Manchester at 2.30 and you took a taxi’ and I said yes but what I hadn’t violated any 48-hour-before-game rule on our contracts. In the end I argued with him and he asked me how many drinks I had… I lied to him. ’10 or 11 bottles’”. For Keane, going out drinking after games was important as an outlet for a hectic life but his not exactly faultless lifestyle didn’t stop him from reaching all the goals he aimed for. See also Relief in the Apu house: holding the stars and stripes “bubble”

THE LIFE — “Why shouldn’t I? When I was 21-22 and playing for Manchester United, that was my way of relaxing. I argued with the coach a couple of times about it. Some have taken up golf or billiards; my way to relax was to go out and have fun. I thought I should go out and drink as much alcohol as possible, then Thursday morning I’d turn around and think I’d better get ready for Saturday. And that was life.” Keane’s statements are not surprising: he has extensively discussed his relationship with alcohol but the joke about the quantity of bottles drunk told to Ferguson is still hilarious.

