ROYAL ULTRA SKYMARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

The chosen location was pure skyrunning. Tough, technical and immensely spectacular dominated by 3,000m peaks, the 55km course with a grueling 4,141m elevation gain, crossing seven cols.

The top three men overall were all over 40, which speaks volumes for their incredible performances and the new Masters category. The world titles and medals were distributed in three categories ranging from 40-year-olds to over 56s.

Spaniard Pere Aurell, 40, took gold for his category, as well as winning the open race.

He had participated in the last edition in 2019. “I started quite slowly because I know the route and I have planned to increase my pace as the kilometers go by. I was second behind Luca [Arrigoni]. On the descent towards Lake Serrù, I put my foot on the accelerator and passed him. I am so happy to etch my name in skyrunning history by being the first to win the Masters World Championships!”

The second man was the 42-year-old Luca Arrigoni from Bergamo, who conquered the silver and, third, for the bronze, the 42-year-old British Andy Symonds, who was also present at the 2019 edition. essential today. I knew where to push and where to be careful, but I didn’t expect such a terrifying first descent. This comeback from the injury hasn’t been as easy as I expected: my left leg was perfect, but the right one was useless!”

The fastest woman in the Masters was Italian Chiara Giovando, 44, who was second overall in the race and took gold for her category, commented “I had a big crisis after six hours of racing. I crashed a couple of times, I was tired and my body kept saying stop, but then my mind kicked in and told me to push to the finish, and I did. I’m still learning how to run these long races, proving you’re never too old for skyrunning!”

Anna Strakova, 50, from the Czech Republic is a five-time winner of Sierre-Zinal. With three young children and no high altitude training she was happy to take home a gold medal for her in her category. She finished fifth overall. “I really enjoyed the race and I’m happy with my result. It was really tough, but the incredible views from the top made the suffering worthwhile!”

Results of the Royal Ultra SkyMarathon Open Race

Men

1. Pere Aurell (ESP) – 7h08’09”

2. Luca Arrigoni (ITA) – 7h13’11”

3. Andy Symonds (GBR) – 7h38’36”

Donne

1. Marina Cugnetto (ITA) – 8h39’21”

2. Chiara Giovando (ITA) – 8h47’02”

3. Marcela Vasinova (CZE) – 8h55’07”

(foto Ian Corless by ISF)

