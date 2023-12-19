Rubén de la Barrera: “They have convinced me because it is an elite league in Europe” – El Grafico – El Grafico

Rubén de la Barrera, the former coach of the Salvadoran national team, has announced that he will be leaving his position to coach in Europe. In a statement, De la Barrera expressed his excitement for the new opportunity, stating “They have convinced me because it is an elite league in Europe.”

The news of De la Barrera’s departure comes as a shock to many fans and players, as he had been with the team for a relatively short period of time. However, it is clear that the lure of coaching in a top European league was too tempting for De la Barrera to pass up.

The Salvadoran Football Federation has not yet announced a replacement for De la Barrera, but it is expected that they will begin searching for a new coach in the coming weeks.

Despite his departure, De la Barrera has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach the Salvadoran national team and has wished the players and the federation all the best for the future. It remains to be seen where De la Barrera will be coaching in Europe, but his departure marks the end of an era for Salvadoran football.

Share this: Facebook

X

