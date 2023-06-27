Home » Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea midfielder close to joining AC Milan
Ruben-Loftus-Cheek has had 157 Premier League appearances

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The 27-year-old, who has 10 England caps, has been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youth player and has also had loans at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

In his time at Chelsea he has won two Premier League titles, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Supercup.

A handful of players have left Chelsea this summer as the west London club look to balance the books.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal was completed on Sunday. N’Golo Kante has signed for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who have had several bids turned down for him, while midfielder Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal.

